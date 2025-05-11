Julius Randle Joins NBA Legend in Timberwolves History vs Warriors in Game 3
The Golden State Warriors suffered their second straight loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, losing 102-97. The Warriors now trail in the series 2-1 as the Timberwolves steal a game on the road.
Minnesota got plenty of production from its stars, Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle. Edwards struggled in the first half, but came alive in the second, finishing with 36 points on 13-for-28 shooting from the field.
Randle, although struggling to shoot at a high percentage, made Timberwolves history. The 30-year-old put up 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists, notching his 15th-career triple-double and his first with Minnesota.
Randle became the second player in franchise history with a postseason triple-double, joining legend and Hall-of-Famer Kevin Garnett. The Big Ticket had three in his career, with two coming in 2000 and one in 2004.
The forward was seen scoring, but also doing the little things to help Minnesota come away with a victory. He was facilitating and rebounding at a high level, finding teammates for open shots.
Minnesota now takes a commanding lead in the series as Golden State trudges on without star point guard Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP suffered a hamstring injury in Game 1 after 13 minutes of action, and will be out for the next few games, being reevaluated on Wednesday.
The Warriors still received great production from forwards Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga. Butler put up 33 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, while Kuminga impressed with 30 points, six rebounds, and three assists.
