Julius Randle Joins Timberwolves History vs Warriors in Game 2
The Minnesota Timberwolves bounced back in a major way in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals, defeating the Golden State Warriors 117-93. After losing Game 1 99-88, the Timberwolves made a statement at home, tying the series 1-1.
The Warriors were without star guard Stephen Curry, which made things infinitely easier for Minnesota. The Timberwolves took full advantage, led by the duo of Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, who combined for 44 points, 16 rebounds, and 16 assists.
Edwards' production was limited, as he left in the second quarter due to an injury. He ended up returning in the second half, but it was a scare, nonetheless.
Randle was spectacular in particular, recording 24 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds. He made Timberwolves history in just his seventh postseason game with the franchise.
Randle is just the fifth player in Minnesota franchise history to record at least 20 points and 10 assists, and is the fourth player in team history to record at least 20 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds.
The only other players to put up at least 20 points and 10 assists in a playoff game are Kevin Garnett (2000 and 2004), Terrell Brandon (2000), and Troy Hudson (2003).
The only other Timberwolves to put up at least 20 points, 10 assists, and 5 rebounds? Garnett (2000 and 2004) and Brandon (2000).
Randle joins arguably the greatest player in franchise history (Garnett) with a memorable performance to tie the series, headed to Golden State. The Timberwolves will have an opportunity to take the series lead in Game 3, especially with Curry still out.
