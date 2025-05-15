Julius Randle's Honest Statement After Wolves Eliminate Warriors in Game 5
The Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to their second-straight Western Conference Finals.
On Wednesday night, the Timberwolves closed out the Golden State Warriors after a 121-110 victory in Game 5, led by Julius Randle's 29 points.
While the former All-Star forward would've been justified in soaking in his moment, he used his post-game interview to heap praise on teammate and fellow All-Star, Anthony Edwards, who scored 22 points while adding 12 assists and seven rebounds.
"He's the brightest star in the room," Randle said of Edwards' play throughout the Timberwolves' playoff run. "Anywhere he goes, all eyes are on him and it's no different on the court. I just try to make the game easy for him, I try to push him and challenge him to go be great, he should've have had three more rebounds but he stopped playing, so I'm on him for that but what he does every night for our team is special."
Edwards, 23, hasn't slowed down in the playoffs following a likely All-NBA caliber regular season. The three-time All-Star is averaging 27.0 points per contest to go along with 8.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game in his nine playoff appearances thus far in 2025.
The Timberwolves await the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. Game 6 of the Thunder and Nuggets series is scheduled for Thursday night, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. EST.