Kevin Durant Gets Honest About Draymond Green After Warriors-Suns
The Golden State Warriors are attempting to reenter championship contention after two-straight disappointing seasons. The NBA champions in 2022, Golden State then lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 Western Conference Semifinals before missing the playoffs entirely last season.
Winning four championships from 2015 to 2022, Golden State won two of those with superstar forward Kevin Durant. The back-to-back Finals MVP in 2017 and 2018, Durant will always be a Warriors legend.
Facing his former team on Saturday, Durant helped lead the Phoenix Suns to victory. Speaking after the game, Durant got honest about his former Warriors teammate Draymond Green.
“When Draymond is at his best, it's like a good balance between being ultra-aggressive and being on edge, and also just being a cerebral monster that he is,” Durant said.
The former Warriors star added of Green, “I think he's found that balance even better. I feel like he always had it, sometimes you tip the scales a bit, and I think he's found that balance as he gets older, as he experience more things in the league, more things in life in general.”
Green has been playing well to start the season, and Durant shared high praise for him.
“You can just tell by the start of this season that he's playing his best ball, he's shooting the basketball well this year, I think over 40 percent,” Durant said. “All his experiences up until this time have just helped him out and made him the player he is today."
