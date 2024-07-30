Kevin Durant Makes Heartfelt Steph Curry Statement
Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are one of the greatest duos to ever play the game of basketball. While Durant's exit from the Warriors franchise was ugly, his relationship with Steph Curry never faltered. Whenever the two reunite, like they have during Team USA Basketball, it's special for them both.
In an interview with Marc Spears of Andscape, Kevin Durant opened up about his reunion with Steph Curry and just how highly he thinks of the Warriors guard.
“We definitely, definitely, definitely did talk about some good times that we had together,” Durant told Andscape. “[Curry is] Just an incredible human being. [I’m] Getting to spend some time with him on a deeper level. I’m looking forward to getting to know these dudes on a deeper level already.”
The compliments don't just go one way either. It's very clear that Steph Curry would immediately welcome Kevin Durant on the Golden State Warriors if the opportunity arrived.
“Nothing he does is surprising. He shot perfect in the first half. What did he have? Twenty-one. It’s special. He is so used to this stage. He’s the all-time leading scorer in USAB for a reason,” Curry said.
Who knows how many NBA championships the Golden State Warriors would have won if Kevin Durant never left. One thing was for sure though, it was very clear that no one was stopping them if they were healthy.
