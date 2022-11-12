Kevin Durant Reacts to Steph Curry's Monster Performance vs. Cavs

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is on a special run right now. While this is nothing new for him, he has somehow taken his game up another level. After winning his first Finals MVP award, he has started the new season just as dominant as he was during that playoff run.

Putting the Cleveland Cavaliers away on Friday night with several big shots in the clutch, Curry tallied 40 PTS on 65% from the field and 55% from deep. His performance was absolutely incredible, and it drew some high praise from Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

Having seen Steph Curry's greatness up close when they were teammates, Durant knows what he is capable of. That said, there is something about Steph's game that is captivating every single time, even for those who have seen it up close.

Durant and Curry were not just one of the most dominant duos in the NBA while they were together, but one of the most dominant duos of all-time. Since Durant left to join Kyrie Irving and the Nets, things have not been as fruitful for him. Curry of course picked up another championship just last season, and has his sights set on defending that title this year.

With another dominant performance on Friday night, Curry led the Warriors to a much needed win over a very good Cleveland Cavaliers team.

