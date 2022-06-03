Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Reacts to Warriors vs. Celtics Game One

KD weighed in on the first NBA Finals game between Golden State and Boston

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Since being eliminated in the first round, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been active on Twitter, including a recent back and forth with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. Today's Tweet from KD didn't contain any of the same contention that his thread from a few days ago did, but the superstar forward did provide a reaction to Game 1 of the NBA Finals:

A simple acknowledgement of the game's high level of competition, Durant was appreciative of what he saw in this first game between Boston and Golden State. There is of course history for Durant on both sides of this matchup, having won two championships with Golden State, and also having just been swept by Boston, but the two-time Finals MVP seems to be enjoying this series without any significant rooting interests.

The Boston Celtics really began putting the basketball world on notice with their dominant sweep over Durant and the Nets earlier this postseason, and they have not looked back since. Winning in seven games against both the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat, Boston is battle tested, and they showed that off in Game 1 against Golden State.

The Warriors will now regroup and begin preparing a for a vital Game 2 back at home on Sunday. It goes without saying, but the team must find a way to avoid a 2-0 hole heading back to Boston.

