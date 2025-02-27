Kevin Durant Gets Honest on Controversial Warriors Decision
Coming off a Western Conference Finals loss with the Oklahoma City Thunder, superstar forward Kevin Durant made one of the biggest decisions in NBA history. Hitting the open market, Durant not only decided to leave the Thunder but joined the team that just beat him in the playoffs: The Golden State Warriors.
Durant teamed up with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in Golden State to avenge their 2016 Finals loss to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Durant led the Warriors to two consecutive NBA championships in 2017 and 2018, but his decision to join the superteam in Golden State will never be forgotten.
Durant recently joined the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis to talk to his former Warriors teammate. Durant was asked if he thinks people are still mad at him about joining the Warriors, and the superstar forward got honest about the situation.
"I'm sure some people are not going to let it go," Durant said. "I wouldn't say they're mad. They're still angry about it, but I don't think they're going to forget that I went to the Warriors. It's going to always be a talking point when it comes to my career, but I don't give a s**t... There's going to be some people who love it, there's going to be people who hate it, but at the end of the day it happened."
Durant won two Finals MVP awards with the Warriors, but his legacy will always be tarnished for joining a rival team to team up with other NBA stars. Many fans view Durant's move to the Warriors as weak, which is unfortunate because the 15-time All-Star is far too talented to be remembered negatively. Still, Durant does not seem to care about the narrative.
