Kevin Durant Sends Message to Klay Thompson
New Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson sent out a long and heartfelt post on Friday to the Golden State Warriors and their fans. One of the greatest players in franchise history, Thompson spent 13 years in Golden State, winning four championships and breaking several records. While this is a sad ending to Thompson‘s time in Golden State, he will always be one of the greatest players the organization has ever seen.
A key piece to all four titles Golden State won in this era, Thompson had some of the biggest moments in each of those runs. This included the 2017 and 2018 titles with Kevin Durant, who shared a message for Thompson under his Instagram post:
Durant won Finals MVP with the Warriors in both 2017 and 2018, but certainly couldn’t have done so without the backcourt of Klay Thompson and Steph Curry. Many believe those Warriors teams with Durant are the most dominant in league history, and it is certainly hard to argue against that.
Thompson will have his jersey in the rafters at Chase Center once he retires, but for now he says goodbye to the only organization he has known in his NBA career. Dallas should be a good fit for Thompson, but it will be strange seeing him play for any other team than the Warriors.
