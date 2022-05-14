Kevon Looney Reacts to 22-Rebound Night in Game 6

It's not often that you see a player record 22 rebounds in a game — let alone a game in the postseason.

Well, Kevon Looney changed that by becoming the first Warrior in 35 years to record 22 boards in a single playoff game. With his work on the glass, the Golden State secured a 110-96, series-clinching win over the Memphis Grizzlies Friday night.

"[I haven't gotten 20 rebounds in a game] since college," Looney said after the game. "I got close a couple of times this year but it's been a long time since I had 20. Great achievement for me, Especially since I take pride in being a rebounder."

Looney, who has been a part of two championship runs with the Warriors, made his first start of the series in Game 6. As Memphis decided to go big, Looney's key responsibility was to crash the glass and he did just that.

In fact, Looney secured 11 rebounds in the first quarter alone — something the Milwaukee native didn't even know he did until his teammate Andrew Wiggins mentioned it to him on the sidelines.

"I didn't know until I think Wiggins brought it up," Looney said. "He was like, 'You've got 11 rebounds already.' I wasn't even paying attention, I just wanted to go after every board."

His impact on the game caught the eyes of Stephen Curry and, particularly, Draymond Green, who lobbied for Looney to start in the second half as well.

"The reality of it is was it was Draymond's call. Draymond and Steph's," Warriors acting head coach Mike Brown said. "It's our job to give out players confidence and they looked us all in the eye and said, 'that's who we're going to give our confidence,'"

"Kevon should go by 'Kevon Loon-ajuwon,'" Warriors guard Klay Thompson added in reference to NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon.

By the game's end, Looney secured a total of 22 rebounds, becoming the first Warriors player to record more than 20 board in a game since Andrew Bogut. Bogut hauled in 21 rebounds in 2013 against the Denver Nuggets.