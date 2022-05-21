Skip to main content
Kevon Looney Reacts to First 20-Point Game in NBA Career

Kevon Looney hadn't scored more more than 20 points in a basketball game since college but that changed Friday night.

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Standing at the free throw line, Kevon Looney heard something from the crowd at Chase Center that's usually reserved for the likes of his teammate Stephen Curry.

Hearing "M-V-P!" chants being screamed by Warriors fans, Looney relished took in his moment. Scoring 21 points in a 126-117 comeback win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, Looney eclipsed the 20-point mark for the first time in his NBA career.

"It was nerve-racking. I hadn't had shot a free throw in like three weeks in a game," Looney said. "It was a cool moment for me. I'm just glad I made the free throw."

For Looney, his 21 hard-fought points (all but that one point coming in the paint) marks his career high as a pro. His previous high came in 2019 when he dropped 19 against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs. 

"Probably college. Maybe the Drew League, but I don't count that," Looney said when asked about the last time he scored more that 20 points in a game. "But yeah, college probably." 

In a comeback effort, in which the Warriors trailed by as many as 19 points, Looney's presence in the Key was essential. While the Warriors were outscored 21 point beyond the 3-point line, Golden State made their money in the key where they overwhelmed Dallas by 32 points. 

Against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4, Looney made his mark by recording 22 rebound — the most of any Warriors player since the 80's. Friday, he became the first Warriors center to put up 20 points and 10 rebounds since Robert Parish. 

"That's a cool stat to have. Playing center for the Warriors is a different kind of job," Looney said. "For me to have a game like that is cool and something I'll always remember."

May 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) dunks the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter of game two of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
