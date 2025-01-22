Key Lakers Player to Make Debut vs Golden State Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers have been a relatively healthy team this season, but they've had one crucial part of their system missing since 2023.
It was revealed by Shams Charania of ESPN that Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt is expected to make his season debut against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Vanderbilt has been injured since December 2, 2023.
During Vanderbilt's debut season with the Lakers, he was averaging 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals on 53/30/78 shooting from the field. Regardless of what his numbers show, Vanderbilt's ability to hustle on the floor and be active is incredibly important for the Lakers. His lack of presence on the court has been very noticeable when it comes to the team's defense.
The news comes at a bit of a rough time for the Golden State Warriors, as they've been dealing with injuries to both Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, and numerous other players on their roster. The two teams have already faced off once before this season, with LA emerging victorious 115-113.
Golden State is fresh off of humiliating loss against the Boston Celtics, where they were throttled 125-85. The team has already endured numerous "lowest point of the season" losses this season and hopes to bounce back against the Sacramento Kings before facing off against the Lakers this weekend.
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers face off on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST.
