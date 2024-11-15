Key Player Could Return From Injury in Warriors vs Grizzlies
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight in a rematch of the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals. Unfortunately, Ja Morant won't be available for the Grizzlies, but a major player could be returning.
Last season, the Warriors beat the Grizzlies 2-1 in the regular season series. The two teams don't have much love for one another after their playoff battle in 2022. While Ja Morant won't be available, the team has upgraded Desmond Bane to questionable after a seven-game absence. The news was certainly unexpected as there had been very little news surrounding Bane.
Bane has not played for the Grizzlies since October 30 against the Brooklyn Nets. He only played 17 minutes in that game before exiting due to injury. However, his last full game was on October 28 against the Chicago Bulls, where he put up 30 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists on 58/60/100 shooting from the field.
Through five games this season, Bane is averaging 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 49/41/92 shooting from the field. His numbers are a bit of a drop compared to the past two seasons, where he was averaging at least 20 points a game. Regardless, it's still way too early to be concerned.
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
