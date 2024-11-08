Key Player Receives Injury Update for Warriors-Cavaliers
The Golden State Warriors have begun the new NBA season with a very impressive 7-1 record. Having won five-straight games, including a road victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, the Warriors will have their toughest test of the season on Friday.
In their second to last game of this five-game road trip, the Warriors are facing the 9-0 Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Cleveland has already set its franchise record with nine-straight wins to start the season, and will look to make it 10 in a row with a win over the Warriors.
What has been so impressive about this start to the season for Golden State has been the collective effort from up and down the roster. With different players missing time, including Steph Curry who missed three games with an ankle injury, the Warriors have received contributions from every rotation player.
One player who has missed time to start the season is guard De’Anthony Melton. Acquired by the Warriors this offseason, Melton has appeared in just three games so far.
Missing the last five games with a back injury, Melton has been upgraded to questionable for Friday night's game against the Cavaliers.
Should he make his return, Melton will likely slide back into Steve Kerr‘s rotation off the bench where he has averaged 16.7 minutes per game in his three appearances.
