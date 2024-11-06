Key Player Ruled OUT for Warriors vs Celtics
The Golden State Warriors travel to face the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night for a highly-anticipated 2022 NBA Finals rematch between two of the league's best.
The Warriors have started their 2024-25 season 6-1, while the reigning champion Celtics are looking to improve to 8-1 on Wednesday night. Superstars Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum can only do so much for their respective teams, so it will ultimately be a battle of supporting casts.
Unfortunately for Golden State, their lineup has taken a significant hit ahead of matchup in Boston. Brandin Podziemski has been ruled out for Wednesday night's matchup with an illness.
Podziemski, a second-year guard out of Santa Clara, made a statement in his rookie season by bringing home NBA All-Rookie First Team honors but is now set to miss the first game of his sophomore campaign.
Through seven games and three starts, Podz is averaging 9.3 points, 4.0 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game, but has simply not been hitting his shots, knocking down just 37.8 percent of his field goal attempts and shooting 18.2 percent from beyond the arc.
The Celtics have phenomenal backcourt play centered around Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, so Golden State losing some valuable guard depth could be very significant in what should be a tight game.
Podz joins Celtics' Jaylen Brown on the list of inactives for Wednesday's matchup in Boston, as the two storied franchises tip off at 7:30 pm EST.
