Key Player Ruled OUT for Warriors vs Clippers
The Golden State Warriors have had a near picture-perfect start to their 2024-25 season, winning 10 of their first 12 games. One of their lone two losses came against the Los Angeles Clippers, getting an opportunity for revenge on Monday night.
The Warriors are an outstanding 8-1 against Western Conference opponents this season and 6-1 on the road, as they look to continue their favorable trends on Monday night in LA.
Golden State's key to success over the years has been consistency, keeping Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green together for four championship runs. One of the key pieces that is not talked about as much, though, is three-time champion Kevon Looney.
Looney has been a consistently valuable big man for the Warriors for two of their title runs and continues to be a significant piece even with a reduced role. Through 11 games this season, Looney has averaged 5.8 points and 8.4 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per contest in the second unit.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, Looney will be sidelined for Monday's matchup against the Clippers with an illness.
In Golden State's loss to the Clippers earlier in the season, Looney was one of the few bright spots. In just 20 minutes of action, Looney posted a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double with three steals.
For a Warriors squad with limited frontcourt options, Looney being ruled out on Monday puts a hole in their rotation. Golden State has already played one game this season without Looney, taking down the highly-touted Oklahoma City Thunder, who were also dealing with frontcourt injuries.
The Warriors and Clippers tip off in LA on Monday at 10:30 pm EST on NBA TV.
