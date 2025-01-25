Key starter's injury status downgraded for Warriors vs Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers entered Saturday night's game against the Warriors relatively healthy despite having numerous players listed on their injury report.
As the day progressed numerous members of their roster became downgraded, including LeBron James. However, LeBron isn't the only player to get downgraded on the injruy report.
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially downgraded Rui Hachimura due to left calf sorness against the Golden State Warriors.
Hachimura missed five games at the start at the start of the season for the Lakers, but he's remained really available until then, not missing a single game. The calf soreness injury is a new one for Hachimura and it's usually not a good sign when a player gets downgraded on the day of a game.
Through 37 games this season, Hachimura has averaged 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, on 49/41/78 shooting from the field. While some Lakers fans seem to vent about Hachimura's inconsistent performances, his numbers prove him to be a very capable starter. He can both spread the floor and grab rebounds.
On Christmas day against the Warriors, Hachimura put up 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist on 50/71/100 shooting from the field. If he misses Saturday's game against the Warriors, it'll be a huge help for Golden State, who is already a team that needs help.
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers face off at 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.
