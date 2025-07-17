Key Warriors Player Reacts to Team Not Signing Free Agents
There was a lot of promise for the Golden State Warriors following the 2024-25 season. After acquiring Jimmy Butler at this year's NBA trade deadline, they went 23-8 to close out the regular season and managed to sneak past the Houston Rockets to get to the second round of the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.
The Warriors got bounced by the Minnesota Timberwolves in round two, but there was legitimate hope that they could be even better with the right offseason moves. Unfortunately, fans are now concerned because the right offseason moves haven't been made. In fact, no offseason moves have been made.
ESPN recently posted on Instagram, citing Golden State as the only NBA team to have not added or re-signed a player this summer. The Warriors have involved in plenty of rumors regarding restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga and Boston Celtics center Al Horford, but no moves have been made yet.
While many are concerned, Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski took to social media to let fans know he isn't worried. The 22-year-old commented under ESPN's post, asking why everyone is making this a headline.
"Why everyone worried about us," Podziemski replied with the laughing emoji.
The Warriors are projected to go into next season with the same core five of Podziemski, Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. Head coach Steve Kerr experimented with many different lineups throughout last year, and the biggest need this offseason has been a center. Unfortunately, the Warriors have yet to add one.
