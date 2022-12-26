Klay Thompson Dismisses Ja Morant's Trash Talk

It may seem like the Golden State Warriors may have an additional level of motivation against the Memphis Grizzlies because of the playoff rivalry, but not according to Klay Thompson.

Thompson was asked if he had any extra motivation against the Grizzlies, which he completely denied.

"To be honest, no," Thompson said after the game. "We know what we want to do. We've done it many times over. There's really nothing that can be said that will ruffle our feathers. Back in the mid-2010s, I used to take a lot of that stuff to heart, but now being 12 years into this league, I'm just worried about what we can do to be the best in this league."

Reporters then followed up with Klay and asked if he even saw Ja Morant's comments about not being concerned with any opponents in the western conference - Klay had the same answer.

"I did not," Thompson said. "I do not watch a lot of interviews. I mean, come on, I don't care."

There are very few people in the NBA that can give as cold and cool of an answer as Klay Thompson. You rarely see him get rattled, and you rarely see him get vocal, but it's hard to believe he didn't have at least a little extra motivation against the Grizzlies. Especially, with the extra trash talk on the floor.

Regardless, the shorthanded Golden State Warriors really needed a win against the Memphis Grizzlies, and that's exactly what they got done.

