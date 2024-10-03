Klay Thompson Makes Honest Statement on Final Season With Warriors
Four-time NBA Champion Klay Thompson is entering his first season with the Dallas Mavericks. Spending his entire career with the Golden State Warriors prior to this upcoming season, Thompson joins the reigning Western Conference Champions to help bolster their title pursuit.
Last season was a challenging one for Thompson. Moved to the bench for a stretch of games, Thompson also had to deal with his role decreasing in the fourth quarter. Despite this, the veteran guard had a productive year.
Appearing in 77 games for Golden State last season, Thompson averaged 17.9 points on 38.7 percent from three. Thompson’s 268 threes ranked fourth in the NBA behind only Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, and Donte Divincenzo.
Speaking with Tristan Jass (h/t NBC), Thompson made an honest statement on his production last season.
“The last two years were so tough for me,” Thompson said. “Because like, you try to measure yourself to what you were, and all the accomplishments and all that, and I let so much other crap get into my head, and I forgot why I really play this game.”
On his production last season, Thompson added, “At the end of the day, I look back like, bro, I still play a phenomenal brand of ball. Like, you 18 (points) a game, 39 percent from three. I’m not gonna let someone tell me that’s not great. You would’ve told me that as an 18-year-old, I’d be like, ‘Hell yeah!’”
This is why Thompson should be a great fit in Dallas, because the level of production he had last season is something that can really elevate their starting lineup next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
