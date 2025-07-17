Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion Make First Major Appearance Together
Klay Thompson may not be a member of the Golden State Warriors anymore, but there's no doubt he'll be remembered as a key player from the team's dynasty once his career is said and done. Thompson and the Warriors failed to agree to terms on an extension last offseason, making way for his move to the Dallas Mavericks.
He made headlines this past season during his return to Golden State, as the team honored him with 'Captain Klay' hats during one of their matchups. However, Thompson recently broke the internet with his actions off the court, making his first major public appearance alongside his celebrity partner Megan Thee Stallion.
The two recently made an appearance together on the red carpet on Wednesday night at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. Thompson made things official over the weekend with a post to his Instagram, after he was spotted in the background of a post by the Grammy-winning rapper.
“I have never dated somebody so kind,” she told Page Six. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”
After losing his fan favorite dog, Rocco, earlier this year, Thompson now seems to be turning the page to a new chapter in his life. While his situation with the Mavericks looked rocky at midseason, Thompson could very well be on a championship contender next season if things work out in Dallas.
Related Articles
Two NBA Teams Reportedly Interested in Trade for Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Interested in Celtics Derrick White