Klay Thompson Praises Warriors Fans For Booing Dillon Brooks

After professing before the game that animosity from an opposing crowd helps raise his game to another level, Dillon Brooks shot 5/19 in a Game 4 loss to the Golden State Warriors. The home crowd in San Francisco booed Brooks every time he touched the ball, and he gave them a lot to cheer for with his poor shooting and decision making. After the game, Klay Thompson showed love to the Warriors crowd for their persistence.

"I mean our fans are passionate. They will let you hear it if you have wronged them. So, good job Dub Nation," Thompson said when asked about the reception Dillon Brooks got from the Warriors home crowd. It was not surprising to see Brooks get that reception, after the Grizzlies guard injured Gary Payton II on what the league deemed a suspension-worthy foul. In addition to the dirty play itself, Brooks failed to address the media until Monday afternoon. While Brooks admitted he would take the play back if he could, he once again failed to apologize to Payton for likely ending his season.

While the Warriors and their fans can take some enjoyment in Brooks playing as poorly as he did in Game 4, the team and their fans are much more excited about the win, which puts them one game away from another trip back to the Western Conference Finals.

