Klay Thompson Reacts to 38-Point Game vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Klay Thompson is back. The sharpshooter broke out of his slump in a big way, exploding for 38 points on 15/24 from the field and 8/14 from deep in a win over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. While NBA fans have become used to these performances from Klay Thompson over the years, there was something special about seeing him return to this form after the two-year injury absence.

After the game, Klay Thomson said, "Just not losing confidence... Man, never losing confidence. I've been through a lot. Just to be able to be out here competing is a blessing." On what he has to do to continue this success, Klay said, "Just be patient. Steve keeps telling me to get great shots, but every shot in my mind is a great shot... I don't wanna peak right now. I'm tryna be myself come playoffs."

This understandably felt incredible for Klay, who expects greatness from himself every time he steps on the court. It was always going to be a process for him to get acclimated again, but if this performance is any indication, he still has it in him. The Golden State Warriors will need Klay to be himself in the playoffs, especially when teams overcommit to Steph Curry like the Milwaukee Bucks did in this game.

Steph Curry had a season-low in points and field goal attempts, scoring just 8 points on 7 shots. This was a direct product of Milwaukee's defense, as the Bucks were intentionally trapping Curry just steps inside mid-court, forcing anybody else to beat them. The strategy backfired, as Klay Thompson had his best performance of the season.

