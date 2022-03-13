Skip to main content
Klay Thompson Reacts to 38-Point Game vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Klay Thompson Reacts to 38-Point Game vs. Milwaukee Bucks

This one felt good for Klay and the Golden State Warriors

Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

This one felt good for Klay and the Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson is back. The sharpshooter broke out of his slump in a big way, exploding for 38 points on 15/24 from the field and 8/14 from deep in a win over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. While NBA fans have become used to these performances from Klay Thompson over the years, there was something special about seeing him return to this form after the two-year injury absence.

After the game, Klay Thomson said, "Just not losing confidence... Man, never losing confidence. I've been through a lot. Just to be able to be out here competing is a blessing." On what he has to do to continue this success, Klay said, "Just be patient. Steve keeps telling me to get great shots, but every shot in my mind is a great shot... I don't wanna peak right now. I'm tryna be myself come playoffs."

This understandably felt incredible for Klay, who expects greatness from himself every time he steps on the court. It was always going to be a process for him to get acclimated again, but if this performance is any indication, he still has it in him. The Golden State Warriors will need Klay to be himself in the playoffs, especially when teams overcommit to Steph Curry like the Milwaukee Bucks did in this game.

Steph Curry had a season-low in points and field goal attempts, scoring just 8 points on 7 shots. This was a direct product of Milwaukee's defense, as the Bucks were intentionally trapping Curry just steps inside mid-court, forcing anybody else to beat them. The strategy backfired, as Klay Thompson had his best performance of the season.

Steph Curry Reacts to Jordan Poole's Clutch Threes

Patrick Beverley Details Relationship With Steph Curry

Steph Curry Reacts to Davidson's Big Win

1370239799.0
News

Klay Thompson Reacts to 38-Point Game vs. Milwaukee Bucks

By Joey Linn5 minutes ago
stephen-curry-smiles-iso
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Davidson's Big Win

By Joey Linn4 hours ago
USATSI_10021162_168390270_lowres
News

Evan Turner Reveals he Secretly Rooted For Steph Curry While Facing Him

By Farbod Esnaashari6 hours ago
Giannis_Curry_Getty
News

Injury Report: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors

By Joey Linn23 hours ago
1192992518
News

Patrick Beverley Details Relationship With Steph Curry

By Joey LinnMar 11, 2022
USATSI_17870399_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton, and Otto Porter Out for Warriors vs Bucks

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 11, 2022
Mar 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Stephen Curry Reacts to 20,000-Point Milestone

By C.J. PetersonMar 11, 2022
cropped_GettyImages-1239092008
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Jordan Poole's Clutch Threes

By Joey LinnMar 11, 2022
Steph-Curry-Smile-1-e1640224426281
News

Video: Steph Curry Shares Heartwarming Exchange With Fan in Denver

By Joey LinnMar 10, 2022