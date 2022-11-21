Skip to main content

Klay Thompson Reacts to Monster Night With Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson dominated the Houston Rockets
The Splash Brothers went off on Sunday night, defeating the Houston Rockets and taking home their first road victory of the season. Klay Thompson got the scoring going early while Steph Curry facilitated, and then Curry began heating up down the stretch to help secure the win.

While most of the offense was generated by Curry in the fourth and final frame, Thompson had some big threes that helped hold off a Rockets team that would not go away. The Warriors needed every bit of this dominance from the Splash Brothers in this one, and after the game, Klay Thompson shared his reaction to the monster performance from he and his backcourt mate.

"Steph is amazing, [the world] kinda takes for granted how great he really is," Thompson said. "The only point guard I've ever known to share the backcourt with. When we both got it going on, you know what that means, it's just - there's no stopping that."

This was by far the best game of the season for Klay Thompson, who exploded for 41 points against the Rockets. For Steph and Klay, there is something about playing in Houston that takes their game to another level. Whether it was consecutive years in the Conference Finals, or now against a rebuilding Rockets team, those two players have dominated the Rockets for years now.

