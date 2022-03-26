Skip to main content
Klay Thompson Reacts to Playing 40 Minutes for the First Time in 3 Years

Klay Thompson Reacts to Playing 40 Minutes for the First Time in 3 Years

Klay Thompson is a sucker for the little things in life. Friday brought another milestone for the Warriors' star.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson is a sucker for the little things in life. Friday brought another milestone for the Warriors' star.

Klay Thompson cherishes the little things in life but Friday brought something very special to the Warriors star.

Despite falling to the hosting Atlanta Hawks 121-110 after nearly rallying back from an 18-point deficit, Thompson did something he hadn’t achieved in nearly three years — he played 40 minutes in an NBA game.

““That’s a big win for me,” Thomson said after the game. “I can’t remember the last time I played 40 minutes. Maybe the 2019 playoffs. That is a huge milestone for myself and something that I will build on.”

Thompson, who returned in early January after missing two full seasons with an ACL and Achilles tendon injury, has been on a minutes restriction after being eased back into the rotation. Until Friday, he had stayed in the low-30-minute range with last week’s game against the San Antonio Spurs coming as the lone exception where he played 38 minutes in a narrow loss.

Without starting point guard Stephen Curry (foot), however, Thompson’s services have become more of a necessity for Golden State. As a result, head coach Steve Kerr chose to keep his hot-shooting 2-guard in for all but eight minutes of the game.

The result was a 37-point performance for Thompson— just one off of his season high (38). He also striped nine threes, something he hadn’t done since the 2018-19 season.

“Honestly, I kind of did [know this game was coming],” Thompson said. “It’s such a vivid memory for me last year when I was here and I was rehabbing. I was in the hallway and we were going through a similar type of slump where things may not have been going our way.

“it just felt like such de ja vu that it made me so appreciative of being here and being healthy and being able to play and seeing all the Warriors fans,” Thompson continued. “It just really humbled me and made me so grateful. It kind of relaxed me, too. I press, I’m probably my biggest critic and when I felt that, I was like ‘wow,’ I pat myself on the back like ‘gosh, that was a lot of work to get here to this point.’ I’m just grateful.”

Mar 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates with guard Jordan Poole (3) and guard Damion Lee (1) against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
News

Klay Thompson Reacts to Playing 40 Minutes for the First Time in 3 Years

By C.J. Peterson1 minute ago
Jordan-Poole-Klay-USATSI-17151523
News

Klay Thompson Believes Jordan Poole Can Become All-Star

By Joey Linn12 hours ago
Mar 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors Find "Silver Lining" in Klay Thompson's Play in Loss to Hawks

By C.J. Peterson15 hours ago
USATSI_17486534_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Update: Andre Iguodala May Return Against Wizards or Grizzlies

By Farbod Esnaashari20 hours ago
20200307-curry-update-1280
News

Injury Update: Steph Curry Removes Boot

By Joey Linn20 hours ago
Mar 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) before the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Fires Back at Critics of His LeBron James Comments

By Joey LinnMar 24, 2022
Mar 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) warms up before the start of the game against the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Says He'll Skip Warriors Game to See LeBron pass Kareem

By C.J. PetersonMar 24, 2022
Steph-Curry-Smile-1-e1640224426281
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors Win Over Miami Heat

By Joey LinnMar 23, 2022
USATSI_17950160_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green: Warriors Are ‘Playing Soft’

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 23, 2022