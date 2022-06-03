Skip to main content
Klay Thompson Reveals Golden State's Morale After Tough Loss

Klay Thompson Reveals Golden State's Morale After Tough Loss

The Golden State Warriors are still confident despite the tough loss

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are still confident despite the tough loss

The Golden State Warriors dropped Game 1 of the NBA Finals in heartbreaking fashion, blowing a late 4th quarter lead to a Boston Celtics team that caught fire at the right time. Despite Jayson Tatum scoring just 12 points on 3/17 shooting, Boston was able to prevail behind dominant performances from several key role players.

Al Horford led the way for Boston with 26 points on 6/8 from deep, and his performance was coupled with 21 points from Derrick White and 24 points from Jaylen Brown. With Tatum's support cast playing like this, his poor shooting night was overshadowed by a furious comeback effort that netted Boston a Game 1 victory.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson was asked specifically about the team's mindset after a game like that, and said, "It's never fun, and it hurts. On the big stage, obviously. But like Draymond said, there's no reason to panic. I like our chances still. We'll go home, digest what happened, and I know we'll be better Game 2."

With their ability to win on the road well documented, the Warriors are remaining confident that they can overcome this tough loss. It will require a more consistent focus throughout the entire game, but the team believes they have the ability to do just that.

While this loss hurts, there are some positive takeaways for Golden State, who will look to build upon these as they head into a vitally important Game 2.

Steve Kerr Gives NBA Finals Injury Update For Payton, Porter, and Iguodala

Andre Iguodala Throws Shade at Heat Following Game 7 Loss

Miami Heat Players Blast Draymond Green For Premature Finals Pick

ratio3x2_1800
News

Klay Thompson Reveals Golden State's Morale After Tough Loss

By Joey Linn28 seconds ago
May 1, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates with forward Andre Iguodala (9) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the fourth quarter in game two of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Pelicans 121-116. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Report: Payton, Porter, and Iguodala All Available

By Joey Linn4 hours ago
October 30, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) listens to forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Reflects on How He Related to Jonathan Kuminga

By C.J. PetersonJun 1, 2022
USATSI_18407179_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Reveals Honest Thoughts About 2020-21 Warriors Team

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 1, 2022
BNG-L-WARRIORS-1203-9
News

Warriors Game One Injury Report Officially Revealed

By Joey LinnJun 1, 2022
t7cusne2w64j3plgshqu
News

Draymond Green Fires Back at Kevin Durant's Steph Curry Tweets

By Joey LinnMay 31, 2022
Andre-Iguodala-Otto-Porter-Getty-1235701929
News

Injury Update: Three Injured Warriors Participate Fully in Practice

By Joey LinnMay 31, 2022
hi-res-27cf8642597d8024c7c8c456388729dc_crop_north
News

Kevin Durant Shuts Down Draymond Green's Steph Curry Take

By Joey LinnMay 31, 2022
USATSI_17910799_168390270_lowres
News

Warriors Owner Wants Team to Catch Boston Celtics' 17 Championship Rings

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 31, 2022