Klay Thompson Reveals Golden State's Morale After Tough Loss

The Golden State Warriors dropped Game 1 of the NBA Finals in heartbreaking fashion, blowing a late 4th quarter lead to a Boston Celtics team that caught fire at the right time. Despite Jayson Tatum scoring just 12 points on 3/17 shooting, Boston was able to prevail behind dominant performances from several key role players.

Al Horford led the way for Boston with 26 points on 6/8 from deep, and his performance was coupled with 21 points from Derrick White and 24 points from Jaylen Brown. With Tatum's support cast playing like this, his poor shooting night was overshadowed by a furious comeback effort that netted Boston a Game 1 victory.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson was asked specifically about the team's mindset after a game like that, and said, "It's never fun, and it hurts. On the big stage, obviously. But like Draymond said, there's no reason to panic. I like our chances still. We'll go home, digest what happened, and I know we'll be better Game 2."

With their ability to win on the road well documented, the Warriors are remaining confident that they can overcome this tough loss. It will require a more consistent focus throughout the entire game, but the team believes they have the ability to do just that.

While this loss hurts, there are some positive takeaways for Golden State, who will look to build upon these as they head into a vitally important Game 2.

