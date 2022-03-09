Klay Thompson Reveals How Warriors Can Become Contenders

The Golden State Warriors haven't looked like a championship team in quite some time. Fortunately, they're back in the win column after a blowout victory against the LA Clippers. Klay Thompson gave an honest assessment of how the Warriors can go back to contender form in an interview with NBA on TNT.

"First off, we got to get healthy," Thompson said. "We're missing one of our best players in Draymond, he's the heart of our team. And Andre, and our big man Wiseman. Once we see our team as a whole that's going to be a lot of fun. I haven't played with Draymond in three years. That's like my brother out there. I miss him on the court. Same with Andre.

The biggest thing that Klay Thompson is looking for is the Warriors to create good habits during these final 16 games before the playoffs. The past month or so has been filled with some not-so-great moments.

"Come playoff time, but not even then, for these last 16 games we've got to just create great habits," Klay said. "When it comes to the playoffs, it's a possession battle and we can't have any empty possessions. We've got to at least get a shot up, get some great ball movement, and be on a string together defensively. I'm really excited for the future, and this is going to be a great year. I can just feel it."

The Warriors will have a little over a month to get the ship back into championship form.