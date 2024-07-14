Klay Thompson Reveals Text Message From Luka Doncic
As Klay Thompson begins his new journey with the Dallas Mavericks, one of the biggest dynamics the team is excited about is the floor spacing he will provide for Luka Doncic. Arguably the best playmaker in basketball, Doncic is elite at finding open shooters. With all of the defensive attention he demands, Doncic should be able to find Thompson for countless threes next season.
At his introductory press conference, the former Golden State Warriors star revealed a text message from Doncic after the news became official.
“He texted me saying how excited he is,” Thompson said of Doncic. “I relayed the same message back. There's definitely a mutual respect there.”
Both fierce competitors, Thompson and Doncic should have a great opportunity to build something special in Dallas. Also factoring in Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks have a very talented offensive trio that can rival almost anybody on that end. While Thompson is not who he once was, he is still an elite shooter that opposing defenses have to respect.
Winning the Western Conference last season, Dallas hopes to build off that success going into next season, and now have a four-time champion in the mix. A proven winner, Thompson knows what it takes to not only win, but sustain a high-level of winning for an stretch of seasons. This is something the Mavericks are looking forward to.
