Inside The Warriors

Klay Thompson Reveals Text Message From Luka Doncic

The former Golden State Warriors star revealed a message from his new Dallas Mavericks teammate

Joey Linn

May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) with Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) after game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) with Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) after game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

As Klay Thompson begins his new journey with the Dallas Mavericks, one of the biggest dynamics the team is excited about is the floor spacing he will provide for Luka Doncic. Arguably the best playmaker in basketball, Doncic is elite at finding open shooters. With all of the defensive attention he demands, Doncic should be able to find Thompson for countless threes next season.

At his introductory press conference, the former Golden State Warriors star revealed a text message from Doncic after the news became official.

“He texted me saying how excited he is,” Thompson said of Doncic. “I relayed the same message back. There's definitely a mutual respect there.”

Both fierce competitors, Thompson and Doncic should have a great opportunity to build something special in Dallas. Also factoring in Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks have a very talented offensive trio that can rival almost anybody on that end. While Thompson is not who he once was, he is still an elite shooter that opposing defenses have to respect. 

Winning the Western Conference last season, Dallas hopes to build off that success going into next season, and now have a four-time champion in the mix. A proven winner, Thompson knows what it takes to not only win, but sustain a high-level of winning for an stretch of seasons. This is something the Mavericks are looking forward to.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement

Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed

Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News