Klay Thompson Reveals Why He Predicted Warriors Championship

Klay knew this Golden State Warriors team was special

NBAE via Getty Images

Klay knew this Golden State Warriors team was special

Now a four-time champion, Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson knew this team was special. Having gotten off to an 18-2 start, Golden State put many people on notice to begin their 2021-22 campaign. For Klay, this level of dominance was no surprise, as he declared the season "Championship or bust" early in the year. Having now fulfilled that prophecy, Klay reflected on his early-season comments, and revealed why he felt that way.

"We ain't playing for second," Klay said on Andre Iguodala's podcast. "We've been to the mountaintop, and the second-place stuff hurts bad. That stuff hurts, it still stings. You don't forget about the plays that cost you the game. I still think about those. So that's what I was thinking when I said 'Championship or bust.'"

Having last played in the 2019 Finals at that time, a series that ended in heartbreak for the Warriors, Klay did not want to experience anything less than another championship. Now on the other side of his "Championship or bust" declaration, he can enjoy his summer knowing his team returned to that level of dominance.

Now with four rings in the last eights years, Golden State knows how difficult it is to defend a title. While they will enjoy this 2022 ring, their focus will quickly shift to next year, where they will look to win it all again.  

