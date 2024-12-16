Klay Thompson's Honest Statement After Warriors-Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson scored 29 points in a win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. Spending 13 years in Golden State, this was Thompson’s second game at Chase Center against his former team since signing in Dallas this offseason.
While Thompson also played well in his first game against Golden State, he played even better on Sunday, helping Dallas secure the victory. Taking in a moment on the court after the game, Thompson seemed to be soaking in all the emotions that come with playing his former team in the place he made so may memories.
Speaking on this moment after the game, Thompson revealed what was going through his mind.
“I just wanted to take that moment for myself because I spent a lot of days in here especially when I couldn’t play… Just to take in the crowd. I just took that moment for myself because I worked so hard to get back to feeling like this. Feel like I owed myself a second just to soak it all in.”
Thompson added that this game was easier than his first in Golden State.
“Especially not seeing the captain’s hats,” Thompson mentioned on why this game was easier.
This win felt good for Thompson, and it was one the Mavericks needed. As for the Warriors, their struggles continued in this loss, as they fell to 14-11.
Related Articles
NBA Legend Charles Barkley's Harsh Statement on Golden State Warriors
Lakers and Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest in $90M NBA Champion