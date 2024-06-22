Klay Thompson Sends Message to Chicago Sky Star
The WNBA is amid an incredible rise in popularity, as the 2024 rookie class has helped build off the league's momentum in recent years, taking it to new heights. Headlined by Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and others, this star class of rookies seems prepared to seize this moment that could alter the WNBA's future in a positive way.
Many NBA stars have been supporting the WNBA prior to this recent surge in popularity, as some of the league's players have been among the biggest advocates for women's basketball. In a recent post on his Instagram story (h/t NBCS Warriors), Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson shouted out Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter for wearing his signature shoes:
Carter has been a star for Chicago this season, averaging 13.7 PPG on an incredibly efficient 54.4% from the field. Playing primarily off Chicago's bench, Carter has started just two of the 14 games she has appeared in, but averages 21 minutes per game.
There was a very controversial play earlier this WNBA season between Carter and Clark, as the Sky guard knocked the Fever rookie to the ground after a verbal back and forth between the two players. The play sparked a lot of discussion, but didn't seem to linger between the two players, as Indiana and Chicago faced off again recently with no fireworks.
