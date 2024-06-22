Inside The Warriors

Klay Thompson Sends Message to Chicago Sky Star

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had a message for this Chicago Sky player

Joey Linn

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) sits on the bench during action against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) sits on the bench during action against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The WNBA is amid an incredible rise in popularity, as the 2024 rookie class has helped build off the league's momentum in recent years, taking it to new heights. Headlined by Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and others, this star class of rookies seems prepared to seize this moment that could alter the WNBA's future in a positive way.

Many NBA stars have been supporting the WNBA prior to this recent surge in popularity, as some of the league's players have been among the biggest advocates for women's basketball. In a recent post on his Instagram story (h/t NBCS Warriors), Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson shouted out Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter for wearing his signature shoes:

Carter has been a star for Chicago this season, averaging 13.7 PPG on an incredibly efficient 54.4% from the field. Playing primarily off Chicago's bench, Carter has started just two of the 14 games she has appeared in, but averages 21 minutes per game.

There was a very controversial play earlier this WNBA season between Carter and Clark, as the Sky guard knocked the Fever rookie to the ground after a verbal back and forth between the two players. The play sparked a lot of discussion, but didn't seem to linger between the two players, as Indiana and Chicago faced off again recently with no fireworks.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement

Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed

Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond Green

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News