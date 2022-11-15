Skip to main content
Klay Thompson Shares Message for Haters

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson Shares Message for Haters

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson has a message for the critics
It has been a rough start to the season for Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson. Struggling on both ends of the ball, Thompson has not been able to regain his pre-injury form. While that is somewhat to be expected, Thompson holds himself to a high standard, and wants to play well.

Understanding that he needs to be better, Thompson believes improvement is coming. In the meantime, he would like more credit for what he has accomplished, specifically after two major injuries.

Speaking with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Thompson said, "Yeah, that’s true [of not caring in the past], but I feel like I deserve more credit for battling through all that injury s--t... I helped a team win a championship last year, and people still want to discredit what you do."

Thomson continued, saying, "You know what I’ve learned about that? You just can’t please everybody. But for myself individually, it’s about rediscovering that form of efficiency and that two-way play that made me great. And I feel like I’m well on my way there."

Neither Thompson or the Warriors are where they would like to be, but both Klay and the team believe they are primed for a major run soon. If that happens, the Warriors will be right back in contention, where they feel they belong.

May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) after winning game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
