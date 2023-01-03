Klay Thompson Shares Powerful Message For Damar Hamlin

After an incredible performance in a win over the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson opened his press conference with a powerful message for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

"Before I answer that question, I just want to send my condolences to Mr. Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills and his family, his teammates, and the city of Buffalo," Thompson said. "As athletes, sometimes the game can overshadow us as individuals or people, and on behalf of the Warriors organization, we just wish him the best, keeping him in our prayers, and hoping for the best possible outcome. Just a tremendous person, and it's bigger than sports."

It was a powerful message from Thompson, who shared a much needed reminder that sports can often overshadow the athletes that play them. Thompson took time to share his love and support for not only Hamlin, but his family and all who love him. As Thompson noted, the entire Warriors organization is keeping the Bills safety in their prayers, and are hoping for the best possible outcome.

It was a truly horrifying scene during Monday night's Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL game, and the entire sports world has joined together to pray for the health of Damar Hamlin. Klay Thompson made that clear when he opened his postgame presser with an important and powerful message.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Reveals Hilarious First Impression of Draymond Green

Steve Kerr Shares Future Prediction For Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green

Kevin Durant Reveals Why He 'Hated' Warriors Winning Championship Without Him