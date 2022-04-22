Skip to main content
Klay Thompson: Steph Curry is 'The Most Humble Superstar' Ever

Despite being one of the greatest players of all time, and being right at the peak of his powers, superstar point guard Steph Curry has gracefully accepted a bench role to start this playoff run. While Steph is only coming off the bench while he works his way back from injury, few players of his caliber would gladly accept such a role. After the game, Klay Thompson said that "He might be the most humble superstar there ever was. And that's what makes him so great."

Steve Kerr has repeatedly emphasized this same sentiment about Steph Curry as well, calling him the perfect combination of arrogant on the court and humble off the court. This is the combination that makes Curry so great, because while he is able to tap into his villain side on the court, he is the ideal teammate and professional off the court. This is why the Golden State Warriors never worried about needing to bring him off the bench, because they trusted he would do whatever is best for the team.

So far, Steph has played fantastic, and has the Warriors up 3-0 on the Denver Nuggets. On the verge of a sweep, Golden State could have an opportunity to wrap this series up as soon as Sunday, then giving them a chance to grab additional rest while they await their second round opponent.

