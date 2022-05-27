Skip to main content
Klay Thompson's Emotional Reaction to Reaching Finals Again

Klay Thompson's Emotional Reaction to Reaching Finals Again

The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals

Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals. Defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games, the team was able to return to a place they resided at for so many years. In this close-out game, they were led by Klay Thompson, who shared his emotional reaction after the game.

"I should've had 10 threes, I left like three on the board tonight," Klay joked before revealing what this moment meant to him. "I'm so happy to be back. I'm so thankful for this team. These guys carried us to an incredible start... I don't wanna get emotional, but I can't believe we're back. This is crazy. I'm gonna enjoy this tonight, but - wow. We still got four more to go, Dub Nation. I'm gonna soak this in tonight. I can't believe it. I really can't believe it."

Thompson's 32 points in this close-out game helped propel the Warriors back to a place where they have now been six of the last eight seasons. With several people counting both Thompson and the Warriors out, the team showed why they still have a lot left to accomplish, despite their dynasty peaking higher than most teams could ever dream of.

Having missed two consecutive seasons with devastating injuries, Thompson has expressed his thankfulness to just be back on the court. While that initial sentiment remains, Klay is a player that admittedly expects greatness from himself every single time he steps on the court, regardless of the circumstances. To have a close-out game like this, to send his team back to the Finals, is an example of why that mindset makes him who he is.

Steph Curry Reacts to Being One Win Away From NBA Finals

Draymond Green Blasts Ref Who Called Offensive Foul on Andrew Wiggins' Dunk

Draymond Green Blasts Klay Thompson's Critics

Klay-Thompson-Game-5-takeaways-usa
News

Klay Thompson's Emotional Reaction to Reaching Finals Again

By Joey Linn35 seconds ago
USATSI_18364471_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Golden State Warriors Reaching NBA Finals

By Farbod Esnaashari6 minutes ago
20222501-warriors-high-five-vs-mavericks-cropped
News

Game 5 Injury Report: Warriors vs. Mavericks

By Joey Linn23 hours ago
ratio3x2_2400
News

Steph Curry Shares Moment With Steve Kerr After Powerful Speech

By Joey LinnMay 25, 2022
1380404739.0
News

Luka Doncic Reveals How Mavericks Grabbed Game 4 Win

By Joey LinnMay 24, 2022
Luka-Shimmy-USA-18331639
News

Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Luka's Shimmy

By Joey LinnMay 23, 2022
FTaYx-GXsAAWYck
News

Draymond Green Reacts to Luka's Steph Shimmy

By Joey LinnMay 23, 2022
May 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in game three of the 2022 Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Reacts to Refereeing Issues in Game 3

By C.J. PetersonMay 23, 2022
Andrew-Wiggins-Dunk-GETTY-1398739166
News

Luka Doncic and Andrew Wiggins React to Poster Dunk

By Joey LinnMay 23, 2022