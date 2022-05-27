Klay Thompson's Emotional Reaction to Reaching Finals Again

The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals. Defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games, the team was able to return to a place they resided at for so many years. In this close-out game, they were led by Klay Thompson, who shared his emotional reaction after the game.

"I should've had 10 threes, I left like three on the board tonight," Klay joked before revealing what this moment meant to him. "I'm so happy to be back. I'm so thankful for this team. These guys carried us to an incredible start... I don't wanna get emotional, but I can't believe we're back. This is crazy. I'm gonna enjoy this tonight, but - wow. We still got four more to go, Dub Nation. I'm gonna soak this in tonight. I can't believe it. I really can't believe it."

Thompson's 32 points in this close-out game helped propel the Warriors back to a place where they have now been six of the last eight seasons. With several people counting both Thompson and the Warriors out, the team showed why they still have a lot left to accomplish, despite their dynasty peaking higher than most teams could ever dream of.

Having missed two consecutive seasons with devastating injuries, Thompson has expressed his thankfulness to just be back on the court. While that initial sentiment remains, Klay is a player that admittedly expects greatness from himself every single time he steps on the court, regardless of the circumstances. To have a close-out game like this, to send his team back to the Finals, is an example of why that mindset makes him who he is.

