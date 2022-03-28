Skip to main content
Klay Thomson Reacts to Andre Iguodala's Near Return

Klay Thomson Reacts to Andre Iguodala's Near Return

The possibility of seeing his old friend Andre Iguodala back in action brought a smile to Klay Thompson's face Sunday night.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The possibility of seeing his old friend Andre Iguodala back in action brought a smile to Klay Thompson's face Sunday night.

The Golden State Warriors are optimistic that Andre Iguodala could return from his back injury as early as Monday night.

One person who may be more excited than anyone else on the team, though, is Klay Thompson

“That would be a welcomed sight,” Thompson said smiling after the Warriors’ 123-115 loss to the Washington Wizards Sunday. “I really miss playing with him.”

This season, the Golden State Warriors have only been able to play with Iguodala for a total of 25 games after the former NBA Finals MVP made his return to the Bay Area after spending the last two years in Miami.

Iguodala returned to the floor on Feb. 7 after missing eight games with a back injury. After playing for less than six minutes against the Oklahoma City Thunder, however, Iguodala re-aggravated his back, forcing him to miss Golden State’s last 20 games.

The good news for the Warriors — who are struggling in the absence of Stephen Curry — is that Iguodala could make his triumphant return to the lineup as early as Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies to complete a five-game road trip.

Thompson, unsurprisingly, can’t wait to see his battle-tested teammate in game-action once again.

“He’s so smart,” Thompson said. “He’s always in the right place defensively. Offensively, he does the same thing. He always makes the right plays. Knocking down clutch shots and just being Andre Iguodala.”

Iguodala was seen before Sunday’s game in Washington during shoot-around looking quite spry and ready to hit the floor once again. As Thompson said, it will be a welcomed sight as the Warriors could use as many available bodies as possible on the tail-end of a back-to-back.

“He’s the Finals MVP,” Thompson said. “He’s been so valuable to this franchise and I’m just very excited he’s coming back.”

May 1, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates with forward Andre Iguodala (9) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the fourth quarter in game two of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Pelicans 121-116. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Klay Thomson Reacts to Andre Iguodala's Near Return

By C.J. Peterson1 minute ago
Mar 27, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) gestures against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Says Warriors are "Worse" With Him on the Floor

By C.J. Peterson31 minutes ago
Draymond-Green-Klay-Thompson-GETTY
News

Injury Report: Klay Thompson, Draymond Green Likely Out vs. Memphis Grizzlies

By Joey Linn1 hour ago
trae-young-stephen-curry-hawks-warriorsjpg
News

Steve Kerr Addresses Trae Young's Steph Curry Comparisons

By Joey Linn5 hours ago
kerr-curry-talk-iso
News

Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on Steph Curry

By Joey Linn6 hours ago
1232449172.0
News

Updated Injury Report: Warriors vs. Wizards

By Joey Linn6 hours ago
gettyimages-1183255515-e1572802520983
News

Pau Gasol Exploring Role With Golden State Warriors

By Joey LinnMar 26, 2022
USATSI_11783622_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Reveals Why Kevon Looney Didn't Start Against Hawks

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 26, 2022
Mar 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates with guard Jordan Poole (3) and guard Damion Lee (1) against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
News

Klay Thompson Reacts to Playing 40 Minutes for the First Time in 3 Years

By C.J. PetersonMar 26, 2022