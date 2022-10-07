Skip to main content
Knicks Players Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

This New York Knicks player doesn't believe Green and Poole can reconcile on the Golden State Warriors
By now, every NBA player and fan has seen the video footage of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during Golden State's recent practice. Everyone has been sharing their opinions throughout the day, and New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier believes Poole and Green will be unable to be teammates against after that incident.

While some have tried to suggest fights like this happen, a punch of that nature is nowhere near a common occurrence in team sports. While verbal disagreements and maybe even shoving can occur, an attack like that is entirely inexcusable, and according to Fournier, irreparable.

The Knicks guard did not elaborate further, but his point is clear. For Poole, even if Green apologized, there is a level of trust that is breached when something like that occurs. Trash talk is fair game, and happens all the time, but escalating it to violence of that nature is a legitimate issue.

It is still yet to be determined how the Warriors will handle this situation, and while it's a possibility that Poole and Green can reconcile, Knicks guard Evan Fournier doesn't see how that happens. Having been in the league for 10 years, his opinion holds weight, and could certainly be accurate.

With the video now public, more pressure is on the Warriors to handle this situation properly. With less than two weeks until opening night, the team has limited time to make things right.

Mar 27, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) gestures against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
