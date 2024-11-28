Lakers Legend Makes Controversial Statement on Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have been the most successful franchise in the last decade. No team has won more championships than them, nor been anywhere near as remotely successful. Despite that, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat legend Pat Riley does not believe the team is a dynasty.
Riley was a guest on The OGs podcast where he revealed that he believed the Warriors and Spurs were not dynasties in the same way that the Lakers, Celtics, or Bulls were,
“There's been three dynasties in my mind - Boston in the '60s… Then the Lakers, Showtime… Michael's 6-7 years were dynastic without a doubt. I don't know if there's one now," Riley said.
Riley's statements are very strange when you think about the fact that the Warriors won four championships in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022. They won championships three times in four years, which is essentially a dynasty.
The San Antonio Spurs won five championships spread out through a much longer span than the Warriors; the Spurs won titles in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014. It would make sense to say that the Spurs weren't a dynasty since their titles were far more spread out, but the Warriors won in such a concentrated period of time.
Make no mistake, neither the Warriors nor Spurs had the same level of dominance as the Lakers, Celtics, or Bulls, but they were very successful in their own right.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'