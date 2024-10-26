Lakers Legend Makes Passionate Steph Curry Statement

Inside The Warriors

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is a big fan of Warriors guard Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts to a call for the Utah Jazz during the third quarter at Delta Center.
Steph Curry is one of the most beloved players in NBA history, not just by fans, but by basketball greats as well. One of those greats that loves him is Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal

During an episode of the Unapologetically Angel podcast with Angel Reese, Shaq revealed why he's such a big fan of Curry.

“You know why I love Steph Curry?,” Shaq said. “Because I’ve never seen that before. I’ve never seen a guy consistently come down. If you look at Steph on the street, he doesn’t have the LeBron muscle, he’s not 6’9” he’s not 6’10”, he looks like a normal office guy. But he’s doing stuff that we’ve never seen before.”

A big reason why Steph Curry resonates with so many children around the world is because of the same reason Shaq said. Curry isn't the biggest player in the world, he looks like anyone that someone could see, but he somehow has the most gravity in the NBA. Not only that, but Curry doesn't come off like he's a superstar or bigger than anyone else. He doesn't walk around with a plethora of security like LeBron James does.

No one could have imagined Steph Curry would become who he is when he was drafted number seven in the 2009 draft. The point guard that many thought couldn't stay healthy became one of the greatest of all time.

