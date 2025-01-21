Lakers Legend Wants Jimmy Butler Trade to Golden State Warriors
Even though Jimmy Butler returned to the Miami Heat, that doesn't mean the trade drama is over with the superstar. It's already been widely reported that Butler still wants a trade from the Heat, but what remains to be seen is how it happens.
Many had linked the Golden State Warriors to being a team that trades for Butler, but numerous reports around the league have linked them to wanting frontcourt help instead, someone along the lines of Nikola Vucevic. Despite that, many still want to see Butler join the Warriors.
During an episode of The Big Podcast With Shaq, Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal expressed his desire to see Butler join Curry and the Warriors.
‘I would like to see him go to Golden State," Shaq said. "I like him at Golden State, because when he was at Miami, he used to drive me crazy—he’d get all the way to the lane and kick it out for a three. I’m like, ‘Bro, lay the goddamn ball up!’ That would work in Golden State because of the system they play.”
While Butler on the Warriors would be a really fun team up, it's hard to see how the team neesd another guard in their rotation. Regardless of whatever move the Golden State Warriors make at the NBA trade deadline, it's clear that something has to be done. The team just is not good enough.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement