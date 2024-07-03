Lakers Legend's Controversial Statement on Klay Thompson Joining Mavericks
Klay Thompson shocked the NBA world when he finally decided to leave the Golden State Warriors for the Dallas Mavericks. It was a move that most believe Klay fits perfectly in, except for one very important person - his father.
During an interview on the SiriusXM NBA radio show "The Starting Lineup", Mychal Thompson revealed his honest thoughts on Klay Thompson joining the Dallas Mavericks, and they weren't pretty.
"Hold your congratulations, Frank and Scal,” Mychal said. “I'm not feeling too much in a congratulatory mood right now. Obviously, it's Klay's decision, it's his life, he's a grown man at 34 years of age. We were 34 at one time and our fathers would give us advice and we would choose our own path. And that's fine, that's what life is supposed to be about, but I'm really disappointed."
Mychal wasn't mad that Klay left the Golden State Warriors, but he was mad that his son didn't join the Los Angeles Lakers.
“I was hoping, as you can assess, that he would be a Laker. It was close, it came down to the Lakers and the Mavs, but the Mavs won out," Mychal said. "But you know me, I was hoping and praying he would finish his career with the Lakers.”
It remains to be seen how Klay Thompson will fit on the Dallas Mavericks, but it honestly seems like a good move for the 4x NBA champion. Only time will tell just how good he'll look.
