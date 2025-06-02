Lakers Make Announcement on Warriors and Mavericks Games
The Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated early in the 2025 playoffs after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games during the first round. While the ending of the season was a disappointment, the season as a whole should be widely considered a success.
They traded for their next superstar in Luka Doncic at the trade deadline and were the third seed in the Western Conference, led by first-year head coach JJ Redick. However, LeBron James can't play forever, as the Lakers will need to make some quick fixes this offseason to try and contend before he calls it quits.
The Golden State Warriors are in a similar situation. While they advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals, Steph Curry injured his hamstring, and they fell to the same Timberwolves in five games.
Despite the loss, the Warriors brought in their superstar in Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, and extended him to align with forward Draymond Green and Curry's timelines.
The Dallas Mavericks were in disarray after trading their franchise cornerstone in one of the most stunning trades in NBA history. After a season that ended in the Play-In Tournament and a complete shift in thinking, Dallas won the Draft Lottery in a miraculous turn of events that will set them up with another generational star in Cooper Flagg.
The Lakers have just announced their preseason schedule per a press release, and it includes matchups between all three teams.
"Fans will get a first look at the Lakers 2025-2026 roster as the team hosts four opponents across three cities between Oct. 3-17," the statement said.
The team continued to highlight the matchup with the Mavericks, saying, "The slate is highlighted with a matchup in Las Vegas, where the team will host the Dallas Mavericks Oct. 15 at T-Mobile Arena. The marquee contest builds on the tradition of bringing Lakers basketball to Las Vegas."
The Lakers will play the Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on October 12th for their first preseason game at home. Two marquee matchups with teams they have plenty of storylines with, it will be an entertaining start to the season for all three of those squads.
