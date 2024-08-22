Inside The Warriors

Lakers Player Shares One-Word Reaction to LeBron James and Steph Curry’s Viral Post

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went viral on Instagram

Joey Linn

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard Stephen Curry (4) and forward LeBron James (6) react in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard Stephen Curry (4) and forward LeBron James (6) react in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA Finals opponents each year from 2015-2018, Steph Curry and LeBron James have some iconic battles. Now Pacific Division rivals in the Western Conference, Curry and James are looking to keep their respective teams afloat amid a surge of young talent across the league.

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers were both disappointing last season. After a near season-long battle for positioning at the bottom of the Western Conference playoff picture, the Warriors were eliminated in the play-in tournament while the Lakers went out in round one.

Joining forces on Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics, James and Curry got back to their winning ways, but this time as teammates.

This has led to some conversation in the media about a possible NBA team up for Curry and James, but the likelihood of that still seems very small.

While they may not be teaming up in the NBA, Curry and James seemed to strengthen their relationship this summer, and collaborated on a viral Instagram post from their gold medal run:

Reacting to this post with a one-word comment, James' Lakers teammate Jarred Vanderbilt shared his thoughts.

"Legendary," Vanderbilt wrote.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt reacts to LeBron James and Steph Curry's Instagram post
Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt reacts to LeBron James and Steph Curry's Instagram post / @jvando_ on Instagram

Vanderbilt was traded to the Lakers from the Utah Jazz in 2023 as part of the Russell Westbrook deal. The 6-foot-8 forward signed a four-year, $48M extension with Los Angeles that runs through the 2027-28 season (player option).

