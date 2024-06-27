Inside The Warriors

Lakers Star Clarifies Cryptic Message Amid NBA Trade Rumors

Los Angeles Lakers star D'Angelo Russell sent out a cryptic message amid trade rumors

Apr 19, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1), forward Anthony Davis (3) and forward LeBron James (6) sit on the bench during a timeout during game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
The second round of the NBA Draft is taking place on Thursday, meaning more big transactions could be taking place around the league. While it was a relatively quiet first round in terms of trades, there has already been some movement around the league leading up to round two, and that could continue throughout the draft.

The deadline for all player and team options is also approaching, which means Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell must soon decide on his $18.7M player option. There have been some trade rumors surrounding Russell that received increased buzz when his former teammate Patrick Beverley floated a potential blockbuster deal including the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors.

Beverley played with Russell on the Minnesota Timberwolves, which is one of the reasons his post received a lot of attention. While Beverley did not quite frame this as a report, he has broken NBA news before. Amid these trade rumors, Russell sent out a cryptic post that had the internet buzzing:

Fans immediately began speculating what Russell meant by this post, believing he could be hinting at a possible trade going down. Seeing some of these replies, Russell quickly clarified what he meant, saying it had nothing to do with basketball:

As previously mentioned, Russell has a decision to make on his player option, which could also result in a trade of he opts in.

