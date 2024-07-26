Inside The Warriors

Las Vegas Aces Star A'ja Wilson Sends Message to Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry received a message from A'ja Wilson

Sep 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) walks off the court after the Aces victory over the Dallas Wings during game three of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs at College Park Center. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
The Paris Olympics are officially here, and the USA Basketball Men's Team will open Group Play on Sunday against Serbia, while the USA Basketball Women's Team will open against Japan on Monday.

The two teams joined together on Friday for their trip over to Paris, as great content has already come out from some of the top NBA and WNBA players spending time together ahead of the Olympic Games beginning. This included a message that Las Vegas Aces Star A'ja Wilson sent to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, thanking him for giving her some special Olympics glasses for the big day:

Wilson is widely regarded as the the WNBA's best player, and one of the greatest in league history. Headlining this USA Women's Team that projects to dominate in Paris, Wilson is currently averaging 27.2 PPG and 12.0 RPG for the 16-8 Aces. As for Curry, he is still near the very top of the league at age 36, and is also headlining this USA Basketball group alongside LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Both the Men's and Women's Team USA rosters are favored to win gold this summer, as USA Basketball was able to receive committments from some of the very best players in the world. There is a lot of international basketball talent, but Team USA is confident they have what it takes to accomplish their ultimate goal.

