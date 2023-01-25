Last Minute Injury Report Update for Warriors vs Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors were hoping to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies with their entire starting unit intact, but it seems like that status may be questionable now.

Just a few hours before tipoff, Wiggins suddenly popped up on the Warriors' injury report. He's now been listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness.

Wiggins has already missed 19 games for the Warriors this season, and just had an incredibly rough month of December where he missed 13 games from December 5 to December 30. He only just returned on January 7.

Even though Wiggins just recently returned, he's been struggling tremendously on the court. In the last seven games, Andrew Wiggins is averaging 12.4 points on 34/23/56. All of his recent shooting numbers are down compared to both his regular season numbers and career numbers.

The Golden State Warriors can still beat the Memphis Grizzlies without Andrew Wiggins. Some of the Warrriors' best wins this season are when their backs are against the wall and they figure out a way to win while shorthanded - just like the last time they faced Memphis. However, this time around, Memphis is on a three-game losing streak and is playing much more desperately than they were during Christmas.

For the Warriors to be successful long-term, they will definitely need Andrew Wiggins to perform how he did during the 2021-22 NBA season.

