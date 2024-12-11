Inside The Warriors

Latest Report on Ex-Lakers Guard Warriors Have Trade Interest In

The potential asking price for Dennis Schroder has reportedly been revealed

May 12, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) as they go up for a rebound in the first half of game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Throughout the offseason, all the talk surrounding the Golden State Warriors was that they needed to make a major move. The team didn't do it, had a tremendous start to the season, but now it looks like they've finally hit their ceiling. With that in mind, the trade rumors have begun again.

One of the latest trade rumors surrounding the Warriors is that they have an interest in Brooklyn Nets point guard Dennis Schroder. Now, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Nets' demands for Schroder won't be low.

"But the Nets’ demands for Schroder won’t be low, likely including a first-round pick," Lewis said. "'They’re not giving anyone away,' a source told The Post."

Through 22 games this season, Schroder is averaging 18.6 points, 6.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds on 45/39/89 shooting from the field. In his most recent game for the Nets against the Milwaukee Bucks, he just put up 34 points and 11 assists on 68.4% shooting from the field.

Schroder has put himself in a bizarre position where he's almost become underrated in a sense. However, at the same time, it's hard to say he's what the Golden State Warriors need. It would be nice for the team to have a backup point guard to take over when Steph Curry is injured, but that's what Brandin Podziemski was supposed to become.

