Latest Update on Jimmy Butler’s Preferred Trade Destinations
Jimmy Butler joined the Miami Heat in the summer of 2019 via a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, and he'd go on to make an immediate impact and turn the Heat back into title contenders. He was able to lead Miami to two NBA finals appearances, which resulted in losses to the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.
While he's established himself as an elite playoff performer over the last few years, Butler has yet to get over the hump. Factor in that Butler and the Heat were unable to come to terms on an extension this offseason, it's reported that Butler wants out and that two teams stand alone at the top of his wishlist.
ESPN Senior Insider Shams Charania reports that Butler the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors are believed to be the top destinations for the six-time All-Star as he aims to capture an NBA title. While earlier reports indicated that the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks were in the mix, it appears as if it's now down to two.
In order for Golden State to make a trade for Butler, they will need to include one of Andrew Wiggins or Draymond Green in the deal to match the salaries. However, a move for Butler, alongside the recent acquisition of Dennis Schroder, would put the Warriors in the best position to contend with Stephen Curry still on the roster.
