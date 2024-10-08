Inside The Warriors

LeBron James' Ex-Teammate Reacts to Idea of Steph Curry Team Up

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors have the two greatest players of this era.

Joey Linn

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) after the game at Chase Center.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) after the game at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry are the two greatest players of this era. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, James has a strong case for being the greatest player of all-time.

These two legends teamed up this summer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Leading Team USA to a gold medal, Curry and James wrote another chapter of their historic careers.

The chemistry between James and Curry in Paris has many wondering if an NBA team up could be in their future. Currently Pacific Division rivals, a lot would need to take place in order for these two players to end up on the same team.

In a recent interview with DJ Siddiqi of ClutchPoints, James’ former teammate Iman Shumpert slammed the idea of an NBA team up between these two legends.

“They better not,” Shumpert told ClutchPoints when asked about a Curry-James team up. “I'm making the announcement to them — ya'll better not. On Team USA, we loved it, laughed it up. Don't do that. It's not cool. I want ya'll to be arch-enemies. That's just what it is.”

Stephen Curry, Iman Shumpert, LeBron James
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30), Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert (4) and forward LeBron James (23) in game five of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. / Pool Photo-Imagn Images

Both Curry and James are in the final stages of their respective careers. Curry is entering his 16th NBA season while James is entering his 22nd. The two superstars faced off in the NBA Finals each year from 2015-2018, with Curry and Golden State winning three of those titles.

Shumpert was on the 2016 Cavaliers team that erased a 3-1 deficit in the Finals to defeat Curry and the Warriors.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News