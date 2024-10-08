LeBron James' Ex-Teammate Reacts to Idea of Steph Curry Team Up
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry are the two greatest players of this era. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, James has a strong case for being the greatest player of all-time.
These two legends teamed up this summer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Leading Team USA to a gold medal, Curry and James wrote another chapter of their historic careers.
The chemistry between James and Curry in Paris has many wondering if an NBA team up could be in their future. Currently Pacific Division rivals, a lot would need to take place in order for these two players to end up on the same team.
In a recent interview with DJ Siddiqi of ClutchPoints, James’ former teammate Iman Shumpert slammed the idea of an NBA team up between these two legends.
“They better not,” Shumpert told ClutchPoints when asked about a Curry-James team up. “I'm making the announcement to them — ya'll better not. On Team USA, we loved it, laughed it up. Don't do that. It's not cool. I want ya'll to be arch-enemies. That's just what it is.”
Both Curry and James are in the final stages of their respective careers. Curry is entering his 16th NBA season while James is entering his 22nd. The two superstars faced off in the NBA Finals each year from 2015-2018, with Curry and Golden State winning three of those titles.
Shumpert was on the 2016 Cavaliers team that erased a 3-1 deficit in the Finals to defeat Curry and the Warriors.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France