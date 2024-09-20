LeBron James Makes New Steph Curry Statement After Olympics
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry teamed up this summer on on Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Together, they led Team USA to the gold medal over France.
In their first time playing together outside of the All-Star Game, LeBron James and Stephen Curry became close.
In an interview with Golic and Golic, LeBron James spoke about his experience with Stephen Curry as he started slow but got hot to finish the Olympics.
"I talked to him a lot about that and him being in his first Olympic Games," James said. "He had played in the World Championships before, but being part of the Olympic Games for the first time, he was new to it, but you could see every single day, every single moment was right there. I was like, just it's on his way. I knew the onslaught was going to happen. I knew the barrage and the avalanche was going to come down at some point.
"And we saw that in the semi-finals versus Serbia, and then we saw that, obviously, in the finals versus the host team in France. Steph did what Steph did, or what he does, you know, hitting those big-time shots and putting everybody to sleep. It was an unbelievable moment, and I was happy to be alongside of him."
LeBron James and Stephen Curry teased playing with one another, but for now the two will return to their NBA teams. The Lakers will take on the Warriors two times during the preseason and four times during the regular season.
